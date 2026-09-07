With its latest funding round behind it, space-tech startup Pixxel is shifting its focus from building a constellation of hyperspectral imaging satellites to creating a broader planetary infrastructure business spanning sensing, data intelligence and spacecraft systems, co-founder Awais Ahmed told Fe on Monday.

The Bengaluru-based company, which announced a $100 million Series C round on Monday, plans to use the fresh capital to improve cash flows and revenue, expand its satellite constellation and scale manufacturing, while using contracts already secured to unlock additional debt financing for growth.

“Our only goal currently is to improve our cash flows and revenue,” Ahmed said. The company, he added, could also use its contracts as a basis for financing further expansion through debt.

Pixxel’s larger ambition is to build what Ahmed describes as planetary infrastructure, comprising three layers. The first is its sensing systems, including hyperspectral and other imaging satellites. The second is Aurora, its Earth intelligence platform that processes satellite data and generates insights. The third will be spacecraft systems that the company plans to offer for data-centre applications.

The company will continue to invest in Aurora, particularly in the algorithms that analyse satellite imagery. “The interface is basically how customers interact with our data. We will invest more in the algorithms so that the analyses produced are more accurate,” Ahmed said.

This expansion is also pushing Pixxel deeper into satellite manufacturing. Having initially built satellites for its own constellation, the company began supplying them to the government and has now expanded the business to private customers.

Ahmed said the move into manufacturing was an organic extension of the company’s existing capabilities. Pixxel is also accelerating this effort through Gigapixxel, a next-generation facility designed for high-rate production of advanced satellites.

India will remain the company’s manufacturing anchor even as Pixxel expands internationally. The company has a US office and plans to open another in Europe, but about 80% of its manufacturing is currently done in India. Its satellites and cameras are made domestically, while some components, including silicon chips and solar cells, are imported.

Pixxel has about 300 employees, including 270 in India and 30 in the US, and plans to take its workforce to 350 by the end of this year and 400 in 2027.

The company’s customer base is also broadening across its business lines. Its satellite business is led by Indian customers, followed by the US, Europe and Southeast Asia, while North America is the largest market for its data, followed by Europe and Asia. Customers include companies in agriculture, oil and gas, mining and environmental and food sectors, besides defence and intelligence agencies.

Meanwhile, its orbital data-centre project with Sarvam is progressing and is expected to be completed early next year. The Pathfinder mission will carry GPUs alongside an imaging payload, allowing Pixxel to test AI workloads on data captured in orbit.

Following the latest fundraise, Ahmed said another funding round is unlikely to be an immediate priority and could be considered only next year or later.