In an ecosystem saturated with dry PowerPoint presentations and rehearsed elevator pitches, a new breed of startup event is betting that the best way to test a founder’s resilience is through public humiliation and stand-up comedy.

“Roast Tank,” a pitch competition co-founded by Shivansh Srivastava and Keshav Tayal, recently concluded its latest edition, drawing over 150 venture capitalists, angel investors, and entrepreneurs, according to an official statement.

The event’s premise is straightforward: founders pitch their business ideas while simultaneously facing a panel of seasoned investors and stand-up comedians.

According to the organizers, the unconventional format is designed to strip away polished corporate rehearsals to reveal how founders operate under immediate duress.

“Roast Tank exists because entrepreneurship deserves to be celebrated—and sometimes that means surviving a roast first,” Shivansh Srivastava, Co-founder, Roast Tank said.

Adding to it he mentioned that, “we built this to support founders in the most human way possible: by putting them in a room that tests more than just their numbers.”

While funding deals are rarely finalized on stage, organizers note that the real value lies in the high-stakes networking that follows. The event serves as a crucible, allowing watching investors to see how early-stage founders handle criticism and defense in real time.

The latest event also marked a strategic partnership with MarkGrid, an AI-native marketing economics platform developed by tech firm Two99, which stepped in as the Official Marketing Partner, the statement mentioned.

For growth-stage startups facing intense scrutiny from VCs regarding their customer acquisition costs and scaling metrics, marketing attribution remains a major pain point. MarkGrid aims to consolidate 8 to 15 fragmented marketing tools into a single intelligence layer that tracks the buyer journey, attributes revenue, and generates financial reports.