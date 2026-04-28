If you are looking for temporary maids, especially in Mumbai or Delhi, it is hard not to have noticed the pink-uniform-clad helpers from Snabbit. This house-help startup, Snabbit, is now looking to expand its footprint and has raised $56 million in a Series D funding round.

This round was led by existing investors, including Susquehanna Venture Capital, Mirae Asset Venture Investments, and Bertelsmann India Investments.

Founded by Aayush Aggarwal in 2024, Snabbit has raised $112 million across 5 funding rounds. In a statement, the startup said its valuation has doubled in just 5 months in the latest funding round.

Earlier in November 2025, the startup was valued at $180 million after raising $30 million.

Snabbit capital utilisation plan

Snabbit has operations in five major metropolises- Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Delhi NCR, Pune, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. The startup claims to have delivered services in 140 micro-markets as well.

Snabbit stated that it will utilize the capital received from the latest Series D to expand into new cities while deepening density in existing markets, scale additional high-frequency service categories, and strengthen its balance sheet to ensure long-term runway and disciplined capital allocation.

“Snabbit is positioning itself as the default interface between households and their recurring service needs, capturing this shift through a hyperlocal, on-demand model it pioneered in 2024,” Founder and CEO Agarwal said.

Snabbit eyes the $60 billion market

India’s home services market is estimated at over $60 billion and is largely informal, with organised players accounting for less than 5% share. Within this, instant home services are emerging as the fastest-growing layer, reshaping consumer behavior in urban India, and companies such as Snabbit, Urban Company, and Pronto are targeting this segment.

“We are building for one of the largest behaviour shifts in Indian consumer life, bringing a daily, in-home service category onto a marketplace for the first time, and creating scalable economic opportunities for tens of thousands of women in the process.” Agarwal said.

Snabbit said it already delivers over 40,000 jobs daily through a network of over 15,000 service providers. The startup claims that it crossed 1 million monthly jobs in March 2026 alone. The company said that as it expands, it is well positioned to sustain and grow, driving 2–3x higher jobs per micro-market and per user than category averages.