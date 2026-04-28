India’s fintech sector witnessed flat funding growth in the first quarter of calendar year 2026. According to a Tracxn report, funding in the fintech sector was largely flat at $513 million in the first quarter of 2026, but the number of deals plummeted by 54% YoY. The report shows that the first quarter numbers signal a structural shift towards fewer, larger investments.

According to Tracxn, the sector saw just 45 funding rounds in the January-March period, a sharp decline from 99 in the corresponding quarter of 2025. Total funding saw a marginal 2 percent increase from $503 million in Q1 2025, though it declined 9 percent QoQ from $562 million in Q4 2025.

The report noted that the quarter saw no initial public offerings (IPOs) and no new unicorns. However, the sector witnessed two acquisitions- Polymarket’s $1.2 billion buyout of Brahma and Rainmatter’s purchase of PensionBox.

Understanding the shift

“The flat headline masks a structural shift: the same capital concentrated across half the deals, with average cheque sizes more than doubling. The signal is not retreat, but selection: investors are writing bigger cheques into fewer, later-stage companies with demonstrated unit economics,” the report noted.

As for the stagewise breakdown, late-stage funding surged 126 percent to $273 million, while seed-stage funding dried up, plummeting 65 percent YoY to $25.7 million.

The report noted that the pattern is a classic barbell: capital is accumulating at the ends of the funnel rather than the middle, with the seed end thinning out fastest. Late-stage concentration is being driven by companies that already have scale.

Mumbai emerges as fintech hub

A significant chunk of the quarter’s capital was driven by a single mega-deal. Mumbai-based housing finance platform Weaver raised $156 million, accounting for nearly a third of the total funding in the quarter.

Mumbai dethroned Bengaluru as the top destination for fintech investments. Four of the top five Q1 2026 funding rounds — Weaver, Ecofy, Easy Home Finance, and Idfy — are Mumbai-headquartered.

Mumbai-based startups captured 61 percent of the total funding, a massive jump from just 9 percent a year ago. Bengaluru, which commanded 51 percent of capital in Q1 2025, trailed with a 30 percent share in Q1 2026, followed by Gurugram, Delhi, and Chennai.

The report attributed this geographic shift to the rise of lending and affordable-housing fintechs, sectors where Mumbai’s proximity to banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) provides a structural advantage.