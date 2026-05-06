Innovations Venture Studio (IVS) partnership with faith-tech startup SwaDharma (Formerly 3ioNetra) in a move that signals a broader shift toward building digital infrastructure for India’s evolving faith ecosystem, rather than a conventional financial investment.

The collaboration follows a venture-building approach, with IVS working closely alongside the startup‘s founders to scale SwaDharma into a comprehensive platform aimed at digitising temple operations and enhancing devotee engagement across the country.

The partnership is opportune when India’s faith economy is witnessing increasing adoption of technology, particularly in areas such as digital payments, operations management, and user engagement. Industry observers note that a growing number of temples are expected to adopt digital systems in the coming years, creating opportunities for integrated platforms.

Decoding SwaDharma’s offering

At the core of SwaDharma’s offering is “SwaDharma Setu,” an integrated platform designed to streamline temple management, enable unified user identity, and deliver data-driven services. The system includes tools for payment processing, commerce, compliance, and communication between institutions and devotees.

The platform is structured across multiple layers, including an infrastructure layer (Setu), an identity layer (SwaDharma ID), and an intelligence layer (SwaDharma Mitr), which focuses on AI-led personalisation and guided spiritual experiences.

Manish Khurana, Founder of Innovations Venture Studio, the initiative reflects a long-term vision to build foundational digital systems for the sector. “The faith economy in India is at a structural inflection point, and SwaDharma has the potential to become its core digital infrastructure,” he said.

Pratyush Ambuj, Co-Founder and COO of SwaDharma added that IVS’s involvement would help accelerate the development of a unified, scalable digital layer for the ecosystem, backed by data and intelligence.

The partnership underscores growing investor interest in niche digital infrastructure plays, particularly as traditionally offline sectors such as religion and spirituality begin integrating enterprise-grade technology solutions.