Vertical AI education platform Sortmyprep has raised $350,000 in a pre-seed funding round led by a prominent group of Indian and global angel investors. The fresh capital will be utilised to strengthen the company’s vertical AI infrastructure, expand curriculum coverage, and accelerate its expansion across India and international markets.

Operating under ZKAP Edtech Service Pvt Ltd, Sortmyprep was founded by Ananya, Aryaman, and Naman. The startup focuses on school exam preparation by combining a proprietary AI tech architecture with expert-validated academic workflows.

At the core of its offering is ‘sorty’, a board-aligned, conversational virtual AI tutor that provides 24/7 personalised doubt-solving. The platform features an adaptivity engine that tracks student answers, identifies weak zones in real time, and automatically recalibrates study plans to drive better exam outcomes.

The funding round drew high-profile participation from key business leaders, including Sameer Mehta (co-founder of boAt), Boman Irani (Chairman of Rustomjee Group and Rustomjee International School), Subrat Pani (co-founder of OneAssist), Rohini Kasturi (CEO of HG Insights), and Ranjit Pawar (APAC Head at London Stock Exchange Group). This follows early institutional backing from PIEDS, BITS Pilani.

The platform has already established a footprint across more than 15 countries, leveraging a proprietary academic dataset of over one million human-generated learning data points. Sortmyprep has achieved this scale organically, with 71% of its users acquired through referrals and word-of-mouth without relying on paid marketing.

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“Building strong organic adoption without relying on paid acquisition reflects both product quality and market demand,” noted boAt co-founder Sameer Mehta. Boman Irani added that the platform solves a genuine problem for schools by providing accurate, curriculum-specific support whenever students need it.

Currently optimised for international curricula like IB and IGCSE, Sortmyprep plans to expand into CBSE, ICSE, and other major global boards. Alongside its investors, the startup is supported by ecosystem programmes and partnerships with major tech and academic institutions, including Nvidia , Google for Startups, OpenAI, BITS Pilani, and Ashoka University.