Deepinder Goyal’s health-tech wearable startup Temple has announced that the first 100 units of its brain-monitoring device are ready to ship, marking the venture’s shift from prototype to limited production.

In a LinkedIn post on Monday, Goyal said Temple is now inviting “athletes, scientists, founders, doctors, creators, and individuals who care deeply about their physical and cognitive health” to apply as founding users through temple.com.

The early access application asks prospective users for their name, email, phone number and social media handles, along with a 500-character statement on what they expect from the device. Temple says it will contact selected applicants via WhatsApp.

The announcement comes roughly three months after Temple raised $54 million in a friends-and-family round at a post-money valuation of about $190 million. The round was backed by founder friends, early Zomato investors and over 30 Temple employees who invested at par valuation.

Temple is building a wearable designed to track cerebral blood flow in real time, a metric the company says no existing consumer wearable measures. The device is rooted in Goyal’s “gravity ageing hypothesis,” which posits that prolonged upright posture gradually reduces blood flow to the brain over time.

In January, Goyal stepped down as managing director and group CEO of Eternal, the parent company of Zomato and Blinkit, effective February 1. He moved into a vice chairman role to pursue what he described as “higher-risk exploration and experimentation.” Albinder Dhindsa, formerly Blinkit CEO, succeeded him as Eternal group CEO.

In February, Temple’s hiring post, which required engineering applicants to have a body fat percentage below 16% for men and 26% for women, drew widespread attention and debate online.

Temple has not yet disclosed a price, a broader commercial launch timeline, or clinical validation data for the device. Medical professionals have previously questioned whether a skin-mounted sensor can meaningfully measure deep cerebral blood flow outside clinical settings.