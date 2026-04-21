Pune-based health tech startup CureMeAbroad has raised $600,000 in a pre-seed funding round. This round attracted participation from various angel investors, including Roman Saini (co-founder of Unacademy), Himanshu Ratnoo (former CEO of Cars24 India), Kunal Gupta (co-founder and CEO of EMotorad), Devaiah Bopanna (co-founder of Moonshot), Vikrant Potnis (founder of IAVC), and AIRA Buildon.

CureMeAbroad connects patients with accredited hospitals and specialists across leading medical tourism destinations such as India, Turkey, Thailand, Mexico, and more, featuring a total of 6,000 hospital listings and 380 partner hospitals.

Founded in June 2025 by Aditya Oza and Mikhail Bohra, CureMeAbroad is developing an AI-powered global discovery platform to simplify cross-border medical travel. The platform utilises AI to provide transparent cost estimations, clinical matching, and informed decision-making for patients worldwide.

What’s the mission of CureMeAbroad

The startup addresses a critical gap in the medical tourism industry, where millions of patients seek treatment abroad but often face challenges such as unclear pricing, lack of verified information, and fragmented care journeys.

Within its first two quarters of operation, CureMeAbroad has already achieved an annual run rate of $3.5 million, marking a significant milestone in India’s healthtech ecosystem. The global medical tourism market is expected to reach $174 billion by 2035, according to Global Market Insights, with an estimated 14 million patients travelling across borders for treatment each year.

As an AI-first discovery platform, CureMeAbroad matches international patients with the appropriate hospital, surgeon, and destination. Oza mentioned that the fresh capital will be allocated to three key priorities over the next 12 months. The team plans to focus on increasing technology investments, expanding the AI cost estimator, enhancing clinical matching models, and developing the multilingual patient intelligence layer that powers the discovery engine.

A significant portion of the funds will also be directed toward building the core team in product development, clinical operations, and international partnerships. The remaining capital will be used to accelerate growth in targeted markets, beginning with the GCC, UK, and African region.