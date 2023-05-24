Solana conducts merging between AI and blockchain  

On May 23, 2023, Solana Foundation, the organisation responsible for layer-1 Solana blockchain, announced its amalgamation of artificial intelligence (AI) using a ChatGPT mode developed by Solana Labs, as stated by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, the mode comprises facilities such as buying non-fungible tokens (NFTs), token-based transfers, supervising transactions, analysing public account information and finding NFT collections by floor value on Solana. “Every developer building consumer-oriented apps should be thinking about how their app is going to be interacted with through an AI model because this is a new paradigm for telling computers what to do,” Anatoly Yakovenko, co-founder, Solana, said.

Based on Cointelegraph’s information, Solana Foundation stated that it would add more funding for grants to understand merging between Solana blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI). Reportedly, the funds will go up to $10 million from its original value of one million dollars. From what it’s understood, the rolling grants program has secured 50 applications as of yet.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that Solana Foundation has launched a three-month-long accelerator project for university students, around blockchain and AI. “The program received hundreds of applications from projects and contributors, and the AI cohort has already resulted in an ask Solana U chatbot,” developers highlighted.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

