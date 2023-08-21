Yogi Adityanath launches accident insurance scheme for micro entrepreneurs in Uttar Pradesh

Accidental insurance for MSMEs: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday launched the Chief Minister’s Micro Entrepreneur Accident Insurance Scheme in Lucknow weeks after it was approved. “Hearty congratulations to all the entrepreneurial brothers!” he posted on X (formerly Twitter) announcing the launch.

Inaugurating the scheme, Yogi Adityanath said that more than 90 lakh entrepreneurs of the state with a capital of less than Rs 5 crore and a turnover of less than Rs 40 lakh will benefit under the scheme. He urged entrepreneurs to register on the entrepreneurship portal of the central government.

“Six years ago, nobody wanted to come to UP but, in the last week, you must have seen the reports of RBI and NITI Aayog which says that UP has become a state with the most investments in the country,” he said.

Also read: Uttar Pradesh govt approves Rs 5 lakh Accident Insurance Scheme for micro-entrepreneurs

The scheme offers claims up to Rs 5 lakh in case of death or disability of a micro entrepreneur due to an accident, UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna had said in June on the approval of the scheme by the state government, ANI had reported. In the event of partial disability, the claim will be given as per the percentage of disability mentioned in the disability certificate issued by the Chief Medical Officer.

“Under the Mukhyamantri Micro Udyami Accident Insurance Scheme, micro-category entrepreneurs aged between 18 and 60 years can apply to avail of its benefits. Micro entrepreneurs, who are not eligible for the trader’s accident insurance scheme run by the GST Department, can immensely benefit from the scheme,” Khanna had said.

Also read: Uttar Pradesh to bring new policy for ‘M-Sand’ manufacturers, offer MSME-related benefits

According to the data from the Udyam portal, Uttar Pradesh had the third-highest count of Udyam-registered MSMEs. Maharashtra had the highest registrations of 32.79 lakh followed by 18.86 lakh in Tamil Nadu and 17.27 lakh in Uttar Pradesh. Gujarat and Rajasthan had 13.74 lakh and 13.65 lakh registrations respectively.

Subscribe to Financial Express SME (FE Aspire) newsletter now: Your weekly dose of news, views, and updates from the world of micro, small, and medium enterprises