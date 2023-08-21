Delhivery launches new platform for small businesses to ship without minimum order value

Logistics for small businesses: Logistics company Delhivery on Monday launched a digital shipping platform Delhivery One for micro and small enterprises (MSEs) in addition to large D2C (direct-to-consumer) e-commerce brands in the country. The solution integrates multiple shipping services such as post-purchase communication, analytics, international shipping, one-click integration with sales channels, NDR management, and more and allows MSEs to ship without a minimum order value and with a minimum wallet recharge of Rs 500.

Along with discounted shipping rates on heavier parcels above 5 kilograms, Delhivery One will enable small businesses to seamlessly ship to more than 220 countries, leveraging Delhivery’s partnership with FedEx, the company said.

Also read: How MSMEs can leverage data analytics in logistics to optimize operations, reduce costs

Speaking on the launch of Delhivery One, Mohammed Ali, Head of SME and Direct Business at Delhivery, said in a statement, “The launch of Delhivery One is a significant step towards empowering SMEs to excel within the ever-evolving eCommerce landscape. Through multiple value-added services, our goal is to strengthen Delhivery’s position as the preferred shipping partner for micro and small enterprises.”

Delhivery said further enhancements including integrating the solution with marketplaces, introducing the Delhivery One mobile app, and providing businesses with shipping credits that offset COD payments are in the offing. In addition, an AI-powered RTO (return-to-origin) predictor that enables businesses to reduce costs and improve efficiency by anticipating and mitigating returns is also in the pipeline. RTO is referred to goods undeliverable to their location returned to the seller’s address.

Also read: Explained: How digitisation is uncomplicating logistics for MSME exporters

The company covers over 18,500 pin codes to provide express parcel transportation, PTL freight, TL freight, cross-border, supply chain, and technology services. It has fulfilled over 2 billion shipments since inception in 2011 and works with over 26,500 customers, including large and small e-commerce participants, SMEs, etc.

Importantly, a study in July this year by Vodafone India’s enterprise arm Vi Business — focusing on the digital readiness of MSMEs particularly in the logistics sector — had noted that more than 66 per cent of MSMEs have digital maturity of over 50 per cent. This implied that “The logistics sector is actively adopting digital solutions to optimize and automate processes, effectively manage fleets, and drive cost reductions,” the company had said. The survey covered nearly 1 lakh MSME respondents across 16 industries.

Subscribe to Financial Express SME (FE Aspire) newsletter now: Your weekly dose of news, views, and updates from the world of micro, small, and medium enterprises