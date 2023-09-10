Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show: Over 2,000 MSMEs, startups, craftsmen to exhibit in September

MSMEs in Uttar Pradesh: More than 2,000 exhibitors comprising startups, MSMEs, and local craftsmen will participate in the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2023 to be organised by the Uttar Pradesh government from September 21 to 25 in Greater Noida, according to a release by the UP government. The trade fair will provide an opportunity for small businesses to showcase their products on an international platform.

According to the release, the International Trade Show will also feature the ‘Hall of Town of Export Excellence,’ exhibiting the products of craftsmen of 12 districts of Uttar Pradesh. Also, there will be five experience zones, featuring live demonstrations of Kanauj’s attars, Moradabad brass work, and Bijnor paintbrush production.

Furthermore, Uttar Pradesh’s health and wellness sector will showcase the rich heritage and traditions related to various forms of medical practices in the state for global buyers.

The event will also promote the One District One Product initiative and a proper channel between business to customer (B2C) will developed for buyers to directly connect with artisans and place orders for the products.

Exhibitors from sectors such as agriculture and horticulture, defence corridor, e-commerce, banking and financial services, education (universities, sciences, technology, engineering, and mathematics), infrastructure, engineering and manufacturing, film sector, food processing and dairy products, GI tag products, handlooms, handicrafts, textiles, retail, health and wellness (Ayush, yoga, unani, naturopathy), IT, ITES, MSMEs, Namami Gange and Jal Shakti, ODOP, renewable energy and e-vehicles, sports sector, tourism and hospitality sector, toy industry, warehousing and logistics, women entrepreneur along with other sectors will display products during the trade show.

To boost the local MSME ecosystem, the state government in September last year had reportedly approved a Micro Small Medium Enterprises Promotion Policy (MSME) 2022 and Uttar Pradesh Bioenergy Policy-2022 for MSME and bioenergy projects. The policy had decided to identify 5 acres or more land in every village panchayat to boost MSMEs in villages.

Moreover, in August this year, the state government launched the Chief Minister’s Micro Entrepreneur Accident Insurance Scheme to support more than 90 lakh state entrepreneurs (with capital of less than Rs 5 crore and less than Rs 40 lakh turnover) with claims up to Rs 5 lakh in case of death or disability due to an accident.

