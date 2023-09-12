scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Spice Money partners with Grameen Foundation India to upskill women entrepreneurs for financial inclusion

The partnership of GFSI and Spice Money will launch the initiative, ‘Scaling Agent Viability and Quality in India’ with the support of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, for three years to strengthen the ecosystem.

Written by MSME Desk
spice money, grameen foundation, rural women, women in business
Through the strategic alliance, Spice Money and Grameen Foundation will focus on upskilling women nanopreneurs with knowledge of banking and financial products. (image: Pexels)

Spice Money, the leading rural fintech and a subsidiary of DiGiSPICE Technologies, on Tuesday, announced entering a strategic partnership with Grameen Foundation for Social Impact (GFSI) India to empower rural women and foster financial inclusion of women nanopreneurs across the country. The partnership of GFSI and Spice Money will launch the initiative, ‘Scaling Agent Viability and Quality in India’ with the support of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, for three years to strengthen the ecosystem.

Through the strategic alliance, Spice Money and Grameen Foundation will focus on upskilling women nanopreneurs with knowledge of banking and financial products.

To be completed…

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 12-09-2023 at 12:00 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS