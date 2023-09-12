Spice Money partners with Grameen Foundation India to upskill women entrepreneurs for financial inclusion

Spice Money, the leading rural fintech and a subsidiary of DiGiSPICE Technologies, on Tuesday, announced entering a strategic partnership with Grameen Foundation for Social Impact (GFSI) India to empower rural women and foster financial inclusion of women nanopreneurs across the country. The partnership of GFSI and Spice Money will launch the initiative, ‘Scaling Agent Viability and Quality in India’ with the support of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, for three years to strengthen the ecosystem.

Through the strategic alliance, Spice Money and Grameen Foundation will focus on upskilling women nanopreneurs with knowledge of banking and financial products.

To be completed…