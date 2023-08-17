The Indian Unicorn and e-commerce enabler platform Shiprocket on Thursday announced its partnership with Skye Air, the Indian SaaS-based drone delivery provider to provide e-commerce deliveries by the use of drones for the customers of Shiprocket. The partnership plans to enable faster order fulfilment considering the traffic in urban areas.

Skye Air will provide its autonomous drone logistics solutions and contribute by minimizing the partner’s operational process and enhancing the shipping experience in both B2B and B2C operations. The partnership plans to kick off the initiative with over five drones. The company states that drone delivery will facilitate same-day delivery and next-day delivery and make the delivery process eco-friendly and pollution-free.

The customers can opt for drone delivery, just like any other logistics service. Skye Air’s one-click, plug-and-play solution connects fleets with the unmanned airspace, ensuring compliance and safety.

“Shiprocket is on a mission to empower Indian merchants with inclusive, tech-driven solutions to ease their business operations,” said Saahil Goel, Co-Founder & CEO of Shiprocket, “Our collaboration with Skye Air represents a significant step towards achieving that goal and propelling the e-commerce landscape towards future advancements throughout India. By introducing drone delivery services in Gurgaon, we are redefining the future of e-commerce and providing our sellers with a competitive edge in the market.”

“Skye Air is dedicated to revolutionizing drone delivery and making it a mainstream logistics solution in India, and our collaboration with Shiprocket is a significant step in that direction,” said Ankit Kumar, Co-Founder & CEO of Skye Air. By leveraging our state-of-the-art tech stack and infrastructure, including Skye Pod and Skye Tunnel, we aim to enable faster, safer, and more efficient deliveries. Together, we are paving the way for same-day and next-day deliveries, providing an unmatched delivery experience for Shiprocket’s merchant base.

Skye Air is an Indian drone delivery company with a base of operations in Delhi-NCR. The company is focused on

streamlining drone deliveries as a mainstream logistics solution for healthcare, e-commerce, quick commerce, agri-commodity and other industries.

Shiprocket is India’s 106th unicorn, and a eCommerce enablement platform on a mission to empower businesses to scale their ventures by unleashing the power of eCommerce. The platform helps the sellers at every step of their eCommerce journey, creating an operating system for direct commerce. Their stack of tech integrations enables shipping, fulfilment, customer communication and marketing tools as well as providers for SMEs, D2C retailers, and social commerce retailers in India.

