scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Rs 12,000 crore record rakhi sales this year: CAIT

Before Covid, in 2019, rakhi sales stood at around Rs 3,500 crore. This grew to Rs 5,000 crore in 2020 followed by Rs 6,000 crore in 2021 and Rs 7,000 crore last year, said CAIT.

Written by MSME Desk
cait, traders, confederation of all india traders, praveen khandelwal, rakhi 2023, rakhi sales, rakhi business, dilwai sales, diwali 2023, chinese goods, made in india, boycott china campaign
Sales in 2023 registered 71 per cent growth from the previous year. (Image: pixabay)

Rakhi sales: Traders’ body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Wednesday said rakhis worth approximately Rs 12,000 crore were sold this year across the country. The rakhis and raw materials for rakhis were made in India instead of imported from China, CAIT said.

“This is the first year after Covid when consumers flocked to the markets across the country to buy rakhis without fear of any disease due to which all previous records have been broken. Along with this, the sale of sweets, gift items, clothes, and FMCG items for gifting has also been estimated to be around Rs 5,000 crore,” CAIT National President BC Bhartia and Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said in a statement.

Also read: Chinese goods boycott to cost China Rs 1 lakh crore this festive season: CAIT

Also Read

Rs 12,000 crore sales this year grew from around Rs 3,000 crore in 2018, of which only 7 per cent were through online channels while the rest were from offline or physical retail markets. Before Covid, in 2019, the sales stood at around Rs 3,500 crore while Rs 5,000 crore business was achieved in 2020 followed by Rs 6,000 crore in 2021 and Rs 7,000 crore last year, said Bhartia and Khandelwal. Sales in 2023 registered 71 per cent growth from the previous year. 

Among prominent types of rakhis, Chandrayaan rakhi and G-20’s Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam rakhis were also made by traders apart from rakhis made with the famous products of different cities such as Kosa rakhi of Chhattisgarh, Jute rakhi of Kolkata, Silk rakhi of Mumbai, Khadi rakhi made in Nagpur, Sanganeri Kala rakhi of Jaipur, Woolen rakhi of Satna, Madhya Pradesh, and more. 

Also read: CAIT urges PM Modi to revoke GST Council’s decision to levy 28% tax on online gaming

Earlier this month, CAIT had also estimated Diwali sales this year to be around Rs 3 lakh crore while it urged traders to boycott Chinese goods this festive season in order to cost China Rs 1 lakh crore of trade in terms of non-import of festive and other goods by traders and importers. The traders’ body earlier this year had estimated Holi sales of around Rs 25,000 crore, up by approximately 25 per cent from the previous year’s sales.

Subscribe to Financial Express SME (FE Aspire) newsletter now: Your weekly dose of news, views, and updates from the world of micro, small, and medium enterprises 

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 30-08-2023 at 14:30 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS