RBI launches Public Tech Platform to boost MSMEs’ access to credit

Easy credit for MSMEs: The Reserve Bank of India has unveiled its MSME-credit-focused platform “Public Tech Platform for Frictionless Credit” in order to revolutionize the credit access to MSMEs in the country, reported the news agency Asian News International (ANI). The platform will streamline and enhance credit delivery by financial institutions and contribute to greater financial inclusion, said the report.

The program, developed under the Reserve Bank Innovation Hub, will provide an end-to-end digital solution designed for easy integration by all banks, offering an open architecture with accessible APIs and standardized protocols, enabling a seamless “Plug and Play” approach.

According to the release, the platform will simplify the process of financing and reduce friction for both lenders and borrowers by consolidating all the necessary information on a single platform. Hence, the platform will integrate all the central and state governments, Account Aggregators (AA), banks, credit information providers, and digital identity authorities together.

The program was unveiled by T. Rabi Sankar, Deputy Governor of RBI, who further highlighted its potential to revolutionize credit access for MSMEs.

As reported by FE in August, the platform will focus on products such as Kisan Credit Card loans up to Rs 1.6 lakh per borrower, along with collateral-free MSME loans, dairy loans, personal loans, and Home loans. The platform will provide satellite data, conduct PAN card validation, and Aadhar e-signing, among others.

Importantly, the platform was developed based on the learnings from pilots undertaken such as the digitalisation of Kisan Credit Card (KCC) loans which was started in September 2022. The pilot tested end-to-end digitalisation of the lending process in a paperless and hassle-free manner. The KCC pilot is currently underway in select districts of Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, UP, and Maharashtra.

The Reserve Bank Innovation Hub is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of India, set up to promote an ecosystem that accelerates innovation in the financial sector. The hub works in partnership with financial sector entities, policy organizations, the tech industry, and academic institutions to facilitate the exchange of ideas and the creation of prototypes focused on financial innovations.