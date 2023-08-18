Not Maharashtra, Gujarat or Delhi, this state bought most goods from MSMEs via GeM

Public Procurement: India’s most populated state Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the biggest procurer of goods and services from MSMEs via the government’s e-commerce portal Government e-Marketplace platform, according to the seven-year data shared by GeM on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday. The procurement from Uttar Pradesh’s government departments, state public sector units and others as of July 31 since the launch of GeM in August 2016 stood at Rs 36,578 crore.

The procurement made by Uttar Pradesh was 83 per cent more than Gujarat which had the second-highest procurement value amounting to Rs 19,979 crore. The third-highest procurement worth Rs 10,142 crore was made by Maharashtra.

Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar and Jammu & Kashmir were the other top regions reporting highest procurement worth Rs 7,991 crore, Rs 7,552 crore, Rs 5,872 crore and Rs 5,206 crore respectively.

“GeM has rightfully earned the confidence of many Indian states by instituting a diverse and an inclusive marketplace, while stimulating the growth of regional sellers,” GeM posted on X.

“The engagement of various State Governments on GeM has been very promising with transaction order value of approximately Rs 42,000 crore in FY 22-23, an increase of approximately 35 per cent over transacted value in FY 21-22,” it added.

According to a government mandate, government offices, ministries, departments, PSUs and others have to procure a minimum of 25 per cent of their annual procurement from micro and small enterprises. Based on the data shared by Anupriya Patel, minister of state in the commerce ministry in the Lok Sabha on March 29 in a written reply to a question, MSMEs sold goods worth Rs 422.02 crore in FY17, Rs 5,876.53 crore in FY18, Rs 17,461.61 crore in FY19, Rs 22,916 crore in FY20 and Rs 38,570 crore in FY21.

As per the GeM data, the marketplace grew to 67.67 lakh sellers and service providers in the past seven years, of which more than 8.47 lakh were micro and small enterprises registered across 11,846 product categories and 301 services categories on the platform. Moreover, there were 35.61 lakh products and 2.82 lakh services available.

