National Small Industry Day: 18 tool rooms trained 16 lakh youth in 9 years, says MSME Minister Narayan Rane

Out of the 18 tool rooms established between 1967 and 1999, 10 provide technological support to industries through the design and manufacture of tools, precision components, moulds, dies, etc. The remaining eight TCs provide technical services to develop and upgrade technologies, processes and products to MSMEs.

Written by Sandeep Soni
MSME Minister Narayan Rane the setting up of 15 additional tool rooms is underway in the country. (Image: X/@MeNarayanRane)

National Small Industry Day: Commemorating the National Small Industry Day on Wednesday, MSME Minister Narayan Rane informed that 18 tool rooms and technical institutes run by the Ministry of MSME across India have trained around 16 lakh youth in the last nine years (of BJP government), benefiting more than 3 lakh MSME units. The minister added that the setting up of 15 additional tool rooms is underway in the country. 

“These institutes are making significant contribution in the socio-economic development of the country by providing technical assistance to various ‍ industries, in this sequence 15 more technical institutes are being established across the country,” Rane posted on X (formerly Twitter).

They also provide training in specific product categories such as forging & foundry, electronics, electrical measuring instruments, fragrance & flavour, glass, footwear & sports goods. 

Importantly, in April this year, the Office of the Development Commissioner (DC) under the MSME ministry, which assists the latter in formulating, coordinating, implementing and monitoring different MSME policies, had invited bids from central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) to act as a nodal agency to establish 20 new tool rooms and 100 extension centres at the cost of around Rs 3,500 crore, FE Aspire had reported. 

Meanwhile, the 15 tool rooms being set up have an estimated cost of $400 million including funding from the World Bank of $200 million. 

In March this year, the DC Office had also invited bids from CPSEs to procure machines, equipment for tool rooms. Apart from procurement of equipment, the programme also involved providing technical support to tool rooms.

First published on: 30-08-2023 at 11:32 IST

