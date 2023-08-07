Mswipe Technologies expands to UAE, partners with Etisalat by e& for uTap launch

Digital Payments for Small Businesses: Mswipe Technologies, the Indian point of sale (POS) digital payment solutions company announced the expansion of its operations in the United Arab Emirates in partnership with Etisalat by e&, the telecommunication service provider to launch its new product ‘uTap’.

According to the release, uTap will provide an integrated payment solution to merchants across various categories, by providing POS terminals with the facility of online and offline card payments, business management applications, and automation tools to ease down the operations for small and medium businesses. uTap will help merchants access payments both online and offline.

Furthermore, uTap will provide hardware options, including barcode scanners, POS payment terminals, cash drawers, and manage services like third-party integration, maintenance and repairs. The company plans to charge 50 AE Dirhams per month for the subscription of uTap.

Mswipe states in the release that the partnership with Etisalat will offer small businesses value-added services, including Cloud Pay, table management, and customer management.

Also read: 80% of startups see ‘substantial’ revenue jump on the back of enterprise tech adoption: SAP India-Zinnov Digital study

Ketan Patel, CEO, of Mswipe Technologies, said: “We are excited to announce our collaboration with Etisalat by e&, the leading telecom brand in UAE. Through this strategic partnership, we are committed to leveraging our robust technology platform to serve diverse markets and offer a seamless payment ecosystem to our merchant partners. This partnership enables us to expand our reach and introduce our innovative product portfolio to new territories, further driving our growth.”

Mswipe Technologies provides digital payment solutions to merchants in 800 cities and towns across India. It also provides digital lending solutions through its subsidiary and NBFC arm- Capital.

Also read: ‘MSMEs need to ensure asset cover to provide funders’ comfort’

Esam Mahmoud, Senior Vice President, SMB, Etisalat by e&, said: “We are proud to launch uTap, a game-changing payment solution that simplifies operations and boosts business efficiency. uTap presents an exciting opportunity for SMBs to streamline payment processes and embrace cutting-edge digital payment solutions powered by Mswipe Technologies, a leading payment solutions provider in India. We aim to provide businesses with an end-to-end, fully integrated business and payment management solution, eliminating the need for multiple vendors and offering a seamless experience.”

Subscribe to Financial Express SME newsletter now: Your weekly dose of news, views, and updates from the world of micro, small, and medium enterprises