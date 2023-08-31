MSME-focused Fintech CredRight raises Rs 78 crore in equity and debt round led by Michael and Susan Dell Foundation

Startup Funding: Fintech CredRight on Thursday announced it’s raising Rs 78 crore (approximately $9.7 million) in debt and equity funding round led by the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation. According to the release by the company, the funding round witnessed the extended participation of existing investors such as YourNest, Spearhead Capital, 9Unicorns and AccionVenture Lab. The investors such as Blacksoil, Caspian Debt, RevX Capital, and Westen Capital provided the debt capital funding.

The company plans to utilise the funds to expand to new locations and invest in its technology. Found in 2016, CredRight works to provide institutional debt capital to MSMEs in Tier 3 and Tier 4 towns. According to the release, CredRight provides loans based on business cash flows, chit-fund statements and agricultural incomes.

Neeraj Bansal, cofounder of CredRight, said, “We have served more than 5,000 nano enterprises, and this fundraiser will help us expand our reach exponentially. Our phygital (physical+digitl) model, unique underwriting ability & deep understanding of nano enterprises helps us reach remote areas and provide meaningful loans whilst ensuring profitability. We are delighted to have successfully executed this fund-raise in a challenging environment and welcome the support of, the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation and, of our existing shareholders.”

“We are delighted to partner with the CredRight team in serving the acute financing requirements of over 63 million MSME businesses in India,” said Geeta Goel, country director, of the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation. “The financing gap is wider still for nano entrepreneurs, businesses with an annual turnover between INR 1 and 10 million. These growing businesses account for approximately 20% of the MSME segment yet over 90% of them lack access to formal financing from traditional lenders. These entrepreneurs are the future of India, and Credright is creating opportunity for them, their families, and their communities across the country.”

According to the release, CredRight has grown its Assets Under Management (AUM) to 10x over three years and plans to cross the Rs 2,000 crore AUM in the next three years.

As of April 30th this year, India has 3,085 startups registered with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) in the fintech sector, as told by the Minister of State in the Corporate Affairs Ministry. The Funding in fintech startups dropped by a massive 67 per cent to $1.4 billion in the first half (H1) of 2023 from $4.3 billion raised in H1 2022, said market intelligence platform Tracxn in its FinTech – India Semi-Annual Funding Report – H1 2023. The decline in funding, according to the report, was largely due to the downward trend in early-stage investments, which plunged 81 per cent and 68 per cent from H1 2022 and H2 2022, respectively.

