Merchant payment platform Pine Labs launches QR, card-acceptance device targetting SMEs

Pine Labs states that the device is designed to cater for the needs of small businesses, and its price-friendly product will help more small businesses adopt digital payments.

Written by MSME Desk
Pine Labs provides merchants with payment solutions for their omnichannel requirements, operating in India and Southeast Asia. (Image: Company)

Digital payment solutions for small merchants: The merchant commerce omnichannel platform Pine Labs, on Monday, announced the launch of its new product Mini, a QR and card acceptance device. According to the release by the company, the device is expected to be available at nearly one-third of the cost of the regular Point of Sale (POS) terminal. 

Pine Labs provides merchants with payment solutions for their omnichannel requirements, operating in India and Southeast Asia. In its release, Pine Labs states that the device is designed to cater for the needs of small businesses, and its price-friendly product will help more small businesses adopt digital payments. 

Navnit Nakra, CRO, Pine Labs, said, “QR-based and card tap payments are a perfect solution for Indian consumers on the go. On the merchant side, an absolute must is a fast checkout experience and the elimination of the cost barrier in point-of-sale digitisation. Addressing these needs, we are delighted to launch a QR-first, card-accepting, cost-effective PoS solution called Pine Labs Mini.”

Pine Labs provides products such as Plural, a secure online payment feature to support e-commerce payments, and Qwikcilver, a full-stack end-to-end Pre-paid Transaction management system.

First published on: 04-09-2023 at 11:39 IST

