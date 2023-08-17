BIS norms for MSMEs: The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade under the Commerce Ministry has issued norms to ensure quality control for electric ceiling fans for domestic manufacturers including MSMEs. The Electric Ceiling Type Fans (Quality Control) Order, 2023 issued on August 9 will come into force with effect from 12 months from the notification of the order for micro enterprises as defined under the MSME Act, 2006.

For small enterprises, the order will come into force with effect from nine months from the date of publication of the notification, the notification read. For other enterprises, the timeline is six months.

The order has mandated compulsory use of Standard Mark under a Bureau License except for goods manufactured for export and those made by enterprises registered on the Udyam Registration portal with investment in plant and machinery or equipment up to Rs 25 lakh and turnover up to Rs 2 crore for the previous financial year.

Failing to comply with the order will attract penalties under the provisions of the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 2016, the order notification said. According to a PTI report on the notification, the contravention can attract imprisonment of up to two years or a fine of at least Rs 2 lakh for the first offence. For the second and subsequent offences, the fine will increase to a minimum of Rs 5 lakh and extend up to 10 times the value of goods or articles.

Without the BIS mark, items under the order cannot be produced, sold, traded, imported and stocked, the PTI report said. So far, BIS certification rules were not applicable to electric ceiling fans.

According to a report by IMARC, the Indian ceiling fan market size reached 41.2 million units in 2022 and is expected to reach 47.5 million units by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.3 per cent during 2023-2028. In terms of value, according to the Research and Markets data, the Indian electric fan market will cross Rs 16,000 crore by 2027-28.

