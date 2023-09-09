scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

G20 platform for financial inclusion GPFI says MSME finance a priority area for next three years

According to the G20 Financial Inclusion Action Plan (FIAP) by GPFI released on September 7, “MSME finance, interpreted as improving MSMEs’ access to finance in G20 and non-G20 countries, (is important) particularly in low-income and developing countries, through innovative methods (including digital infrastructures) for enhancing growth, resilience and exiting informality.”

Written by Sandeep Soni
Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion, GPFI, financial inclusion, msme finance, msme credit access, G20 Financial Inclusion Action Plan, FIAP, digital public infrastructure, dpi, world bank, g20 india, g20 summit
Credit access for MSMEs and digital financial inclusion in G20 and non-G20 countries to provide financially excluded and underserved populations with a range of formal financial services are the two existing prioritized topics for GPFI. (Image: Reuters)

MSME access to finance: The Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI), a platform for G20 and interested non-G20 countries to advance financial inclusion globally, has improving access to finance for MSMEs as one of the two priority areas for the next three years (2024-2026).

According to the G20 Financial Inclusion Action Plan (FIAP) by GPFI released on September 7, “MSME finance, interpreted as improving MSMEs’ access to finance in G20 and non-G20 countries, (is important) particularly in low-income and developing countries, through innovative methods (including digital infrastructures) for enhancing growth, resilience and exiting informality.”

Also read: G20 presidency: Taking financial inclusion to the next level

Also Read

Credit access for MSMEs and digital financial inclusion in G20 and non-G20 countries to provide financially excluded and underserved populations with a range of formal financial services are the two existing prioritized topics for GPFI. The platform will continue to focus on the two areas “which have been greatly significant in the efforts to advance financial inclusion globally,” the action plan document said. 

According to the deliverables outlined for 2024, in order to enhance MSMEs’ access to finance, the action plan noted that policy options will be identified for improving ‘last mile’ access and quality inclusion for individuals and MSMEs through digital infrastructure, including digital public infrastructure, consumer protection and other FIAP objectives. 

Also, a new action plan for SME financing, which will be a multi-year project, will be developed to identify crucial action areas and concrete /actions for countries to fill the gaps in MSME financing and improve access. This will also focus on utilizing innovative digital infrastructures, including Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), for removing various traditional barriers in order to enhance financial inclusion, the document said.

Also read: PM Modi to G20 members: We must pay more attention to MSMEs for their key role in global economy

Meanwhile, a G20 Policy Recommendation paper by the World Bank on Thursday on advancing financial inclusion and productivity gains through digital public infrastructure (DPI) noted that DPIs can help address the challenge of access to credit faced by SMEs by providing latter with access to financial services and information through digital channels.

Subscribe to Financial Express SME (FE Aspire) newsletter now: Your weekly dose of news, views, and updates from the world of micro, small, and medium enterprises 

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 09-09-2023 at 11:00 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS