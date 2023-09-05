G20 EMPOWER, WEP launches mentorship platform for women entrepreneurs

Women entrepreneurship: In order to boost global mentorship for women entrepreneurs, G20 EMPOWER has partnered with the Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP) to launch the WEPmentor platform. The digital initiative was unveiled in August, industry body FICCI said in a statement on Tuesday. G20 EMPOWER (G20 Alliance for the Empowerment and Progression of Women’s Economic Representation) with representation from the government and private sector focuses on accelerating women’s leadership and empowerment in the private sector.

WEP, on the other hand, is a platform by NITI Aayog to bring together women from across India to create an ecosystem for realising their entrepreneurial aspirations. WEP achieves this by facilitating information and services through key partnerships.

“We are at the cusp of a transformative change, where mentorship becomes a globally accessible tool for women which will catalyse growth, inclusivity, and empowerment,” Sangita Reddy, Chair, G20 EMPOWER and Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises.

WEPmentor is backed by the Ministry of Women and Child Development and “tailored to provide scalable and personalised mentorship opportunities, WEPmentor aims to bolster the economic participation of women entrepreneurs both in early-stage enterprises and established businesses,” the statement said.

WEPmentor will provide four mentorship programmes for women entrepreneurs including personalised mentoring sessions, organisation-led mentorship, skill-specific workshops, and Peer-to-Peer (P2P) initiatives. The programme will also tie up with academic institutions, industry associations, and other resources to provide a comprehensive suite of mentorship resources.

Moreover, using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), the programme will facilitate customised mentor-mentee pairings. In addition, a library of educational resources and a community forum will also be available on the programme’s portal.

“The launch of the WEP Mentorship Platform marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to promote a robust women entrepreneurial ecosystem in India,” said Anna Roy, Mission Director, Women Entrepreneurship Platform & Senior Adviser at NITI Aayog.

A recent Microsave Consulting and WEP study showed that 74 per cent of women entrepreneurs actively seek mentorship support for their businesses, and those with access to mentorship overwhelmingly report its positive impact on their enterprise growth, said Roy.

