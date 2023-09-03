Formalising MSMEs: New milestone achieved; this many MSMEs registered on Udyam so far… check details

Registration of MSMEs: The government’s MSMEs online registration and certification platform, Udyam, has achieved another significant milestone with over 2.5 crore MSME registrations. The registration figures include the sum of the enterprises registered on Udyam and Udyam Assist Platform.

Udyam was launched on July 1, 2020, by the Ministry of MSME as the only platform authorised by the government for MSME registration. To date, the portal has registered 2.52 crore MSMEs, including 2.45 crore micro, 5.67 lakh small and about 53,302 medium enterprises. These numbers include the 63.48 lakh MSMEs registered on the Udyam Assist Portal, according to the Udyam portal.

Launched in January this year, the Udyam Assist Platform was launched to bring informal micro enterprises (IMEs) under the formal sector by enabling the registration of enterprises that do not have or do not require GST registration.

Registration on Udyam provides a formal status to the MSMEs, making them eligible for benefits under Priority Sector lending and other MSME schemes such as Credit Guarantee Scheme for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE), MSME SAMADHAAN (for delayed payments) amongst others.

It is worth noting that since the launch of the Udyam portal on July 1, 2020, till January 30, 2023, 6,222 crore MSMEs have shut down business during the financial year 2021-22. During FY23, 13,290 Udyam-registered MSMEs were closed, up 113 per cent from 6,222 MSMEs closed during FY22, as per the data shared by Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, Minister of State in the MSME Ministry in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha. In the current financial year (till July 18), 5,152 units were closed, taking the total tally of closed MSMEs since July 2020 to 24,839 while 19,687 were shut till FY23.