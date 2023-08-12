E-Commerce for MSMEs: E-commerce company Flipkart said it has registered a 300 per cent growth in sellers registered under its Samarth initiative focused on artisans, weavers and small entrepreneurs in the last year. The initiative has positively impacted 15 lakh livelihoods across the country, the company said.

Flipkart Samarth aims to contribute to the socioeconomic development of the communities by focusing on small businesses, women, the differently-abled, small artisans, and weavers across India, by digitising their products and providing them with access to e-commerce and a Pan-India market. The initiative also provides training and marketing support to small businesses and has maintained multiple strategic engagements and agreements with multiple state and central ministries to promote its cause.

“The Flipkart Samarth program perfectly aligns with the government’s vision to empower and uplift MSMEs in India. It’s inspiring to see Flipkart’s commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and providing a platform for countless individuals to grow their businesses. We believe this initiative will continue to contribute to the socio-economic growth of our nation and will pave the way for a brighter future for all,” said MSME Minister Narayan Rane on the occasion.

Marking the achievement, Flipkart also launched a book on Friday ‘Homegrown Heroes- Inspiring Stories of Success and Transformation through E-commerce’ showcasing stories of traditional craftsmen, weavers, and small businesses who benefitted from e-commerce.

Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, of Flipkart group, said, “With the Samarath program, Flipkart has evoked a greater sense of purpose by empowering individuals, regardless of their backgrounds, to establish their online businesses, create job opportunities for others, and secure employment. At present, the Samarth initiative has successfully connected with sellers spanning 28 states, giving millions of entrepreneurs the opportunity to tap into a nationwide market. ”

