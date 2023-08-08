Flipkart partners with Gujarat govt to support local MSMEs, artisans under Samarth programme

E-commerce for artisans, weavers: E-commerce company Flipkart has partnered with the Government of Gujarat through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Commissioner of Cottage & Rural Industries, Government of Gujarat, under its Flipkart Samarth program. The tie-up aims at digitizing local businesses that focuses on the development of the crafts in every district and to revive the languishing crafts in the state.

Flipkart said its Samarth programme will provide national market access to local businesses through its e-commerce marketplace. As a part of the MoU, Flipkart Samarth and the Cottage & Rural Industries department through its flagship program Hastkala Setu Yojana will support MSMEs, artisans, weavers and craftsmen in scaling their products and contributing to the livelihood generation of artisans and weavers from the state.

Balvantsinh Rajput, Minister – Industries, Micro, Small and Medium Industries, Cottage, Khadi and Rural Industries, Civil Aviation, Labour and Employment, said, “This MoU symbolizes a significant step forward in the commitment to empower and uplift the talented local artisans, weavers, and small businesses across our state. E-commerce will empower them to exhibit their products to a wider audience. This strategic alliance perfectly aligns with the Govt. of Gujarat’s vision to drive economic and social progress in our region while cherishing and preserving our rich cultural heritage.”

The partnership’s objectives include employment creation prospects, increased market access, linkage, and business inclusion opportunities for artisans and weavers, supporting local artisans with warehousing, account management, cataloging, and more.

Flipkart Samarth is a nationwide initiative by the company that has helped over 1.5 million skilled artisan communities set up their business on the Flipkart’s ecommerce platform. The programme was launched in 2019 as a sustainable and inclusive platform to support underserved indigenous communities and businesses with new growth opportunities and better livelihoods.

The initiative has so far made multiple strategic engagements with the state and central ministries, departments and entities across India like the Ministry of Rural Development, Department of MSME UP, Department of Industries Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Industry of Commerce Department, Assam, Tamil Nadu MSME Department, Jammu & Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization, and more.

