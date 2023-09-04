Family offices: An unconventional stalwart emerging in the dynamic tapestry of India’s startup ecosystem

By Suraj Malik and Ankur Pahuja

Indian family offices: In the dynamic tapestry of India’s burgeoning startup ecosystem, an unconventional stalwart is emerging – the “family office”. Traditionally seen as custodians of age-old assets, family offices played the role of preserving intergenerational wealth and treading with caution; they were celebrated for their prudent investments. Today, the narrative is shifting; they are enthusiastically venturing into the startup arena, bringing both capital and commitment.

Value Beyond Capital

As Indian startups seek robust growth avenues, the comprehensive backing of family offices emerges as a formidable pillar of support. Here are the multifaceted benefits they offer:

Depth of Experience and Insight

Historical Business Wisdom: Family offices bring decades of business wisdom, guiding startups through unfamiliar territories. Their experience is a beacon, helping new ventures avoid common pitfalls and harness unique opportunities.

Cyclical Business Mastery: Having weathered multiple business cycles, family offices offer startup strategies that are both tested and refined. Their mastery assists startups in navigating volatile markets with confidence.

Pan-Industry Insight: With a presence across various sectors, family offices grant startups a holistic market view. This broad perspective fosters innovation and opens doors for cross-sector collaboration.

Also read: VC fund gradCapital launches $6M fund; to invest $40k in student startups; check details

Networking and Industry Connections

Extensive Networks: Family offices have cultivated vast, influential networks. Associating with them means startups can strategically position themselves, ensuring they reach the right stakeholders faster and more effectively.

Consistent and Comprehensive Engagement

End-to-End Engagement: More than being just investors, family offices are true partners, committed to long-term engagement. Unlike many PE and VC firms that might seek quicker exits, family offices invest time and resources, consistently guiding startups through every pivotal turn. They are there to ensure sustained growth, nurturing ventures from nascent stages to grander series fundings.

Guided Strategy: Startups, when aligned with family offices, gain strategic direction. With the backing of family offices, they receive tailored advice, ensuring risks are minimised and opportunities are optimised.

This collaborative partnership with family offices ensures that startups don’t just survive but thrive, carving a unique niche in the entrepreneurial sphere.

Prominent family offices, including the likes of Unilazer Ventures, RNT Associates, PremjiInvest, and Catamaran Ventures, epitomise this evolving role. Their involvement often leads to transformative strategic decisions, illuminating the path in the unpredictable entrepreneurial journey.

The Generational Pivot – From initial funding to strategic mentorship

The new generation at the helm of these family offices often brings a refreshing outlook. They’re not just financiers; they actively immerse themselves in the ventures they support, often working shoulder-to-shoulder with startups and taking on roles akin to co-founders.

Their proactive approach, enriched by traditional experience and modern education, becomes an invaluable asset. They integrate startups into their extensive family business ecosystem, offering not just capital but seasoned business insights, vast industry relationships, and detailed market understanding. Such well-rounded backing proves instrumental, especially for startups in their nascent stages.

Reciprocal relationship

The confluence between startups and family offices is symbiotic. Family offices are recognizing the value of diversifying their investments in start-ups. It’s not merely about financial returns; it’s about anchoring their legacy in an era marked by rapid innovation and remaining pertinent in contemporary times.

Also read: Defence Ministry: 41 MSMEs, 20 startups supported under Technology Development Fund scheme

The Significance for India’s Startup Landscape

India, boasting one of the world’s most expansive startup ecosystems, is at a crucial crossroads. Given the anticipated rise in unicorn startups, the influence of family offices is poised to intensify. Their contribution transcends mere capital, offering the wisdom required to traverse complex entrepreneurial terrains. And who else is better positioned to offer such guidance than family offices with deep business legacies?

In the current dynamic business environment, the alliance between family offices and startups paints a promising picture of India’s entrepreneurial future. It’s a harmonious blend of age-old wisdom meeting fresh ideas, capital meeting creativity, and legacies being interwoven with nascent dreams. This isn’t just about investment; it’s a revolutionary partnership.

As family offices chart new territories, they not only preserve their own storied histories but also become co-authors of tomorrow’s business success stories. The future beckons, and with such alliances, it’s not just bright—it’s groundbreaking.

Suraj Malik and Ankur Pahuja are Partners at Legacy Growth Views expressed are the authors’ own.

Subscribe to Financial Express SME (FE Aspire) newsletter now: Your weekly dose of news, views, and updates from the world of micro, small, and medium enterprises