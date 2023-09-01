Eduloan NBFC Varthana raises $2.5M from Symbiotics Investments

Funding for Startups: The Bengaluru-headquartered Non-Banking Financial Company Varthana, on Friday, announced raising $2.5 million from Rs 20,70,00,000 (about $2.5 million) from the investment and asset management firm Symbiotics Investments through a social bond. The NBFC focuses on providing affordable education loans to schools and students.

A social bond is a type of financial instrument that is issued by organizations or companies with the intention of raising funds to support socially beneficial projects or initiatives. The funds generated from the issuance of the social bond are typically dedicated to projects that have a positive impact on society, aligning with goals such as education, healthcare, environmental sustainability, and more.

From the funds, Varthana will help schools in semi-urban and rural areas develop infrastructure, construction, and purchase of equipment. The social projects that will be financed are represented by loans for primary and secondary schools for vocational training.

“The low-budget schools in which we invest are counting on inclusive financial services to get back on the growth path following the unprecedented challenges faced during the pandemic. We are thankful to Symbiotics for their support, which enhances Varthana’s ability to play a constructive role in helping with the post-COVID-19 recovery and ongoing improvement of schools throughout the country,” said Steve Hardgrave, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of Varthana Finance.

“With this education-focused bond, Symbiotics Investments opens the door for international investors to contribute to the expansion of the education sector in India and directly invest in the future generation of this vibrant country,” said Prashant Bhardwaj, Symbiotics Investments Regional Manager South Asia.

The education-focused bond was issued via Symbiotics’ sponsored bond issuance platform Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises Bonds S.A.) under its Sustainable Bond Framework, which was certified in December 2019 and November 2021 by DNV GL. The bond is listed on the Securities Official List of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and displayed on the Luxembourg Green Exchange.

