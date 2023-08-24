Ed-fintech startup GradRight raises Rs 50 crore in Series A funding from IvyCap Ventures

Startup Funding news: Ed-fintech startup GradRight, on Thursday, announced it successfully raised Rs 50 crore in the Series A funding round from the venture capital firm IvyCap Ventures. GradRight, through Artificial Intelligence, helps young students select colleges and finances their education by providing education loans.

The company states that it will utilise the funds to make International higher education more accessible and affordable for students of lower and middle-income students across the world. GradRight works in the domain of B2C SaaS-based Ed-fintech, uniting prospective students, universities, and lenders together. Using data science, the platform provides students with the best options while choosing suitable courses and universities. It further helps them avail of education loans to study in India or abroad, eliminating intermediaries.

As per the report, Tej Kapoor, the Managing Partner of IvyCap Ventures will join the Board of GradRight, on behalf of IvyCap Ventures.

Aman Singh, Co-Founder and CEO of GradRight and Sasidhar Sista, Co-Founder and COO said, “Globally, millions of capable students struggle to select and finance their higher education. Four out of five students who aspire to pursue higher education are unable to enrol, mainly due to a lack of adequate guidance and financial constraints. As a tech-first company with a platform-based approach to solving these problems, we are committed to ensuring that every student has the resources they need to obtain the education they deserve. We are delighted that IvyCap Ventures shares our vision and has chosen to support us in our mission and global ambition. Their belief in our unique business model further strengthens our commitment.”

Vikram Gupta, Founder and Managing Partner of IvyCap Ventures, stated, “At IvyCap Ventures, we invest in passionate founders with credible professional experience and strong backgrounds, who are committed to highly scalable and innovative business models. GradRight has the potential to transform the global higher education admissions and financing market. Their technology-driven solution is well-positioned for profitable scaling; it is adaptable across markets and can emerge as a leader in the sector.”

According to the release, over the last two years, GradRight’s platform has processed loan requests of over $1.75 billion (INR 14,300 crore) and assisted more than 55,000+ students. The platform has partnerships with 15 lenders and over 50 international academic institutions in the US, Canada, and Europe, offering students a choice of 13,100 programs across 1,000 universities.

