Defence ministry among top buyers on GeM; procures Rs 13k crore goods till July in FY24

Public procurement of goods and services: The Ministry of Defence has emerged out to be the top procurer as of now in the Financial Year 2023-24, according to the data shared by the Government e-marketplace, the public procurement platform of the government. As of July 31, the ministry has procured goods and services worth Rs 13,776 crore from the platform.

The Government e-marketplace platform took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the news. The post read, “Ministry of Defence leads the way as one of the top procurers on GeM! As of 31st July’23, MoD has defended its procurement leadership and made total purchases worth ₹13,776 Crore on GeM. @DefenceMinIndia continues to shine at the top on the GeM portal.”

Defence ministry was the top buyer of MSME goods from GeM in FY23 which nearly doubled its online procurement from the previous fiscal. The ministry had made purchases worth Rs 28,732.9 crore in FY23, up by 90.4 per cent from Rs 15,090.8 crore worth of goods and services bought in FY22.

To promote the indigenisation of production in the defence sectors, and to support the Make in India initiative, more than 30,000 defence items by defence public sector units (DPSUs) and services on the Srijan portal have been offered to the industry including MSMEs.

To promote the participation of MSMEs and startups in the development of defence technology, the government offers schemes such as Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX), Technology Development Fund (TDF), and Make Procedure under Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020.

The Government e-marketplace, the public procurement platform of the government has crossed the Rs 1.18 lakh order value in the current financial year. The volume of the orders for the current financial year has crossed 21 lakhs. The platform has listed more than 2.60 lakh primary and secondary buyers, with 11,894 product categories and 308 service categories listed on the platform.

