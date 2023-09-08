scorecardresearch
CII to handhold 250 Kerala MSMEs through its centres of excellence

Within the state, Kottayam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Kozhikode districts have been identified by CII as focus areas to support MSMEs over the next few years.

Written by MSME Desk
The centres of excellence by the industry body will support MSMEs in Kerala to get proficient in different areas of a business enterprise. (image: Pexels)

MSMEs in Kerala: Industry promotion body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) will extend its support to 250 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Kerala through its network of Centres of Excellence, The Hindu reported. Within the state, Kottayam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Kozhikode districts have been identified by CII as focus areas to support MSMEs over the next few years, Kamal Bali, Chairman, CII Southern region told reporters according to the news report.

Bali noted that MSMEs have the biggest chunk of manufacturing in India and among the difficulties MSMEs face is related to scaling up. The centres of excellence by the industry body will support MSMEs in Kerala to get proficient in different areas of a business enterprise.

The CII already has five centres of excellence in South India. “CII is looking to use Kerala’s strength in areas like Ayurveda, tourism, hospitality industry and spices. An Ayurveda summit later this year is expected to help build the Kerala brand in the area,” Bali said. 

First published on: 08-09-2023 at 11:52 IST

