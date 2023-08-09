Biogas company GPS Renewables acquires Germany-based Proweps Envirotech

Climate change: Bengaluru-based biofuel technology company GPS Renewables has announced the acquisition of Germany-based Proweps Envirotech GmbH which specializes in technologies to utilize municipal and industrial organic waste and agri-residue for biogas production. The deal aims to strengthen GPS Renewables’ position as a global full-stack biofuels firm working on accelerating the substitution of fossil fuels with biofuels, spanning biogas, RNG, 2G ethanol and green hydrogen.

“Biogas is one of the most important sources of energy from a climate perspective, as it can be further upgraded to produce RNG (also known as bioCNG or CBG), which is a cleaner alternative for CNG or clean electricity,” the company said.

GPS Renewables has over 100 biogas plants, including Asia’s largest RNG plant based on MSW (Municipal Solid Waste) in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. As a part of the deal, Proweps leadership will continue to work with the GPS Renewables team.

“GPS Renewables continues to explore new ways to deploy cutting-edge technologies to solve the organic waste and agro residue management challenge and accelerate the substitution of fossil fuel with bio-energy. This acquisition not only reinforces our mission of fostering a cleaner and more sustainable world but also aligns strategically with our objectives,” said Mainak Chakraborty, CEO and Co-Founder, GPS Renewables.

Proweps, on the other hand, has over 25 years of experience in international and environmental process engineering plant construction business. The company has executed over 150 large-scale turnkey projects worldwide, specializing in waste recycling, anaerobic digestion, and biomethane production. Its flagship projects include the largest organic waste-to-biogas power project in the UK, located at Poplars landfill site, and the largest organic waste-based RNG plant in Scandinavia, located at Västeras, Sweden.

“Over the last several years, we have created a significant impact in the field of international waste management and renewable energy. This collaboration presents an exciting opportunity for us to take our vision to the next level and further amplify our positive impact,” said Dieter Korz, Managing partner, Proweps.

