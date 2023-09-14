Artha Group launches syndicate fund for family offices, UHNIs to invest in startups

Venture Capital Fund for Startups: Artha, the venture capital group in a release on Thursday, announced the launch of the Artha Continuum Fund (ACF), a syndicated fund focused on family offices and Ultra High Net Worth Individuals (UHNIs). The fund will help these family offices and UHNIs to invest in growth-staged startups by conducting potential investment rounds.

The minimum investment from this fund will be Rs 10 crores, as per the release issued by Artha. ACF has planned to announce its first investment deal this quarter and further aims to execute 8 to 10 deals annually. The fund will strategically invest alongside premier VC funds, providing investors with the negotiation power of venture capital and the advantages of direct investment.

Anirudh A. Damani, Director of Artha India Ventures, says, “ACF arose from listening to our discerning investors. They yearned for a competent entity to oversee rigorous due diligence, sophisticated negotiations, and post-investment management while crafting their direct investment narratives.”

ACF will provide investors with the autonomy to choose their preferred deal and invest as per their choice. Before acquiring its license, Artha syndicated with LeverageEdu for Rs 18 crore ($2.7 million) to invest $1.9 million in the no-code platform Laminar, and Rs 5.5 crore in Space-tech GalaxEye.

Sandesha Jaitapkar, COO, of Artha Group, says, “ACF is more than just a fund. It’s a movement to democratize elite investments in tech startups. We bridge the gap, allowing UHNIs to be actively involved, benefiting from the collective wisdom of seasoned VCs and super angels.”

Found in 2012, Artha Group has invested in more than 80 startups across India, the United States, Israel, and Africa. Including prominent startups such as Oyo, Purplle, LeverageEdu, Exotel, Karza, Tala, Caja Robotics, among others through its Artha Venture Fund and Artha Select Fund.