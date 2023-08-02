Amazon India Great Freedom Festival sale: Discounts, cashback for MSMEs buying from Amazon Business this year; check details

Online e-commerce sale: E-commerce company Amazon India on Wednesday announced its Great Freedom Festival ahead of this year’s Independence Day. The sale will be live from midnight August 4 till August 8. The sale will list products by small businesses, artisans & weavers, women entrepreneurs, startups, and local neighbourhood shops, along with the larger brands on the platform.

The sale will provide up to a 5 per cent discount to MSMEs buying in bulk from Amazon’s online wholesale market Amazon Business and also Rs 2,000 cashback on high-value orders.

Meanwhile, Amazon said its Prime members will get early access to the sale, from 12 noon on August 3 — 12 hours before non-prime members. The sale will be open for products across different categories like electronics, large appliances, grocery, furniture, fashion & beauty, home appliances, etc.

Launched in June 2013, Amazon India has more than 12 lakh sellers and has digitized over 40 lakh small businesses. The majority of sellers on the e-commerce marketplace are MSMEs.

Also read: Amazon India: Over 15,000 SMBs saw best-ever sales during Prime Day 2023

Importantly, over 15,000 small and medium businesses (SMBs) recorded their best-ever sales during this year’s Prime Day sale by Amazon India while more than 2,000 new products were launched by SMBs during the sale event.

This assumes significance as the company in 2022 had announced doubling its cumulative export target of ‘Made in India’ goods from MSMEs under its global selling programme to $20 billion by 2025 from an earlier $10 billion mark announced in 2020.

Also read: Amazon Prime Day 2023: Indian exporters on Amazon Global Selling see 70% YoY business growth

In India, the company introduced its Global Selling program in 2015, aimed at assisting Indian exporters in selling their products on Amazon’s international websites and marketplaces. Since its inception, the program has attracted more than 100,000 Indian exporters, resulting in cumulative sales exceeding $5 billion for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) participating in the initiative. The company also reports that the program has led to the creation of over 1.1 million direct and indirect jobs.

Subscribe to Financial Express SME newsletter now: Your weekly dose of news, views, and updates from the world of micro, small, and medium enterprises