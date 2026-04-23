Shiv Ratan Agarwal, the visionary founder and promoter of Indian snacks giant Bikaji Foods International passed away on Thursday. He was 75.

In a regulatory filing, the company confirmed the death of its leader, describing him as the “guiding force” behind the brand’s meteoric rise from a traditional local snacks business to an international household name.

“He has been pivotal in steering the company towards success and growth, who transformed the traditional Bikaneri snacks business into the internationally recognised Bikaji brand by combining authentic taste with modern business practices,” it added.

An illustrious business legacy

Agarwal is famously credited with revolutionising the traditional snacks industry in India. As per the company statement, Agawal had led the transformation of the industry by bridging the gap between authentic Bikaneri flavors and modern manufacturing processes.

His strategic acumen and ability to adeptly handle complex challenges have significantly bolstered the company’s operational sustainability.

“Guided by his legacy, the company will strive to sustain its growth trajectory and continue to lead a profitable and responsible business. Shri Shiv Ratan Agarwal’s unexpected demise will be an irreparable loss to the organisation,” the filing said.