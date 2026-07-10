Shipfinex has received a Limited Use Authorisation from the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) to test its maritime asset tokenisation platform at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), as the financial centre explores new ways to facilitate investment in shipping assets.

The authorisation, dated July 21, 2026, allows the company to test its platform for 12 months under the IFSCA FinTech Innovation Sandbox. The programme will operate in a simulated environment, separate from the live market, and follows an in-principle approval granted on June 18, according to an official statement.

The platform aims to digitally represent ownership and participation interests in maritime assets through special purpose vehicles (SPVs) that own ships. Tokenisation involves recording such interests digitally, potentially enabling different forms of investor participation in assets that are traditionally capital-intensive.

Under the sandbox programme, Shipfinex will test the complete transaction process, from vessel onboarding to exit. The scope includes know-your-customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) checks, onboarding financial institutions and maritime partners, and integrating banking and settlement systems. The company will also demonstrate the transaction process to IFSCA, provide the regulator with view-only access to the ledger and submit monthly progress reports, the statement mentioned.

“India’s maritime rise is one of the defining economic stories of this generation, and GIFT City is its financial engine,” said Capt. Vikas Pandey, founder and chief executive officer of Shipfinex.

He added that the company would test the complete maritime tokenisation cycle under regulatory observation.

The development comes as India seeks to expand its shipbuilding, shipping and maritime financing capabilities. The government’s Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 sets out long-term ambitions for the sector, while the Union Budget 2025 announced a Rs 25,000 crore Maritime Development Fund to support maritime-sector financing.

Prasanna Lohar, founder and president of the India Blockchain Forum, said tokenisation could represent a further step in the development of maritime finance at GIFT City.

Shipfinex said its Dubai-based entity, Shipfinex FZCO, has also received in-principle approval from Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority for virtual asset broker-dealer services. The latest authorisation, however, is limited to testing within the IFSCA sandbox and does not, by itself, amount to approval for unrestricted live-market operations.