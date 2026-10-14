The FE Modern BFSI Summit, now in its fifth edition, has become a fixture on the calendar of India’s financial sector. This year’s edition, to be held in Mumbai on Thursday, brings together a wider and deeper line-up than ever, at a time when global uncertainty and rapid technological change are reshaping the industry.

The day-long event will feature nearly all of the country’s key financial regulators alongside some of its most seasoned industry leaders. Leading the regulators is Tuhin Kanta Pandey, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi, who will speak on the regulatory framework, scale and retail trust. He will also join a fireside chat expected to cover a range of issues, from making bond markets more accessible to retail investors and the state of the IPO market to disclosure norms for new-age companies.

Ajay Seth, chairman of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), will deliver a special address. It comes a month after the regulator released a landmark discussion paper, “Recalibrating Economics of Insurance Distribution”.

Representing the central bank will be Swaminathan Janakiraman, deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India. His perspective carries particular weight given a portfolio that spans supervision, financial inclusion and development, consumer education and protection, deposit insurance and human resources management, among other areas.

With India witnessing a flood of public issues, Subhasis Chaudhuri, chairman of BSE, will speak on technology as a driver of business growth and as an enabler of stronger, continuous governance, including regulatory oversight and the early detection of emerging vulnerabilities. A fireside conversation will follow, touching on the concerns facing bourses today, from algorithmic trading and compliance for market participants to derivatives trading.

From industry, Ajay Piramal, chairman of the Piramal Group, will take part in a fireside conversation on governance and the kind of stewardship businesses need as they grapple with growing complexity. His views are especially relevant in a country where, by some estimates, family-owned businesses account for more than 70% of GDP.

Other sessions will cover digital onboarding, tailored financial products, and AI and safety, along with the thorny questions around customer privacy that the industry must resolve.

The summit takes place amid a wider conversation on the India growth story and how to finance a $10-trillion economy. Its theme, “Trust, Resilience and Growth”, reflects that agenda. With India standing out as one of the fastest-growing large economies in an increasingly fragmented world, the discussions in Mumbai promise to be worth listening to closely.