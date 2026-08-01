Pune-based AUISY Technologies is expanding its focus from traditional IT services towards digital payments infrastructure, transaction processing and fraud risk management, as India’s rapidly evolving payments ecosystem creates growing demand for secure and resilient financial technology systems.

Founded in 2012 by Shrikant and Sheetal Garud, AUISY began as an IT services and technology consulting company, working across cloud migration, data analytics, ERP implementation and enterprise technology solutions. Over the years, the company has expanded its capabilities towards building specialised payment technology platforms for banks, fintech companies and enterprises.

The transition comes amid sustained growth in India’s digital payment market. According to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), UPI processed approximately 24.07 billion transactions worth Rs 29.37 lakh crore in September 2026, highlighting the scale at which India’s real-time payments infrastructure operates.

As transaction volumes rise, financial institutions face increasing requirements around system availability, transaction security, fraud detection and operational resilience.

Proprietary Payment Platforms

AUISY’s payments technology portfolio includes HyperBolt, a platform designed to support transaction switching and processing across UPI and IMPS, alongside technology solutions for third-party application providers (TPAPs) and mobile banking.

The company is also developing its BoltShield offering around real-time fraud detection, transaction monitoring and risk management. The platform is intended to support financial institutions in identifying potential threats and strengthening controls within increasingly complex digital payment environments.

AUISY’s evolving portfolio also includes BoltPe, its consumer-facing financial services platform, which is positioned around digital payments, bill payments and travel-related services.

The company’s strategic direction reflects a wider industry shift towards integrating payment processing, security and risk intelligence into financial technology architecture.

Navigating Regulatory Compliance

Regulatory oversight has also increased the importance of resilient technology systems. RBI directions applicable to regulated entities establish requirements around third-party technology risk, due diligence, information security and business continuity.

With its expanding payments technology portfolio, AUISY is seeking to strengthen its position in an industry where transaction reliability, security and the ability to scale are becoming increasingly important considerations for financial institutions.

AUISY CEO Mayur Bidkar said the company continues to place importance on both its customers and employees as its operations evolve. “We’ve always believed in prioritising both our clients and our team equally,” Bidkar said.

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Industry outlook

India’s payment infrastructure is defined by scale, global integration, and AI-driven security. Driven by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and regulatory backing from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the ecosystem has shifted from basic digital onboarding to a unified, multi-layered financial utility. Financial institutions and payment aggregators are deploying autonomous AI and ML models for real-time risk assessment, transaction routing, and proactive fraud prevention at checkout.