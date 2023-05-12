Samco launches #RideTheMomentum campaign

Samco Mutual Fund has launched #RideTheMomentum campaign to help people invest in stock markets. With this campaign, the company unveils the launch of active momentum fund showcasing the concept through a relatable and engaging cricket-themed narrative.

“SAMCO MF is looking forward to announcing the launch of our 1st active momentum fund by unveiling the new video ad, which effectively showcases the innovative investment strategy through a compelling cricket-themed narrative,” said Viraj Gandhi, CEO of SAMCO MF.

According to the company, the ad tells the story of a cricket coach who is tasked with selecting a player for an important match. Breaking from tradition, the coach decides to base the selection solely on the player’s recent form and not on the basis of past performance or name of the player, despite their lack of experience. The chosen player makes a stunning debut, hitting a boundary on the last ball to secure a victory for the team.

“The ad highlights the significance of recent performance in driving investment decisions and draws a parallel between selecting players for a cricket match based on their recent form and the concept of momentum funds, which identify stocks based on recent momentum to potentially unlock hidden investment opportunities,” added Gandhi.

The in-house conceptulised campaign will be amplified across TV, print, print ad creatives, digital, and social media.

As per the company, the aim is to educate, inspire, and empower investors to make informed decisions while showcasing the company’s commitment to innovative and effective investment approaches.

Chirag Joshi, chief growth officer at Samco Mutual Fund, shared, “Cricket, a sport synonymous with form and performance, became our muse. We delved into internal brainstorming sessions, connecting the dots between being in form and the momentum characteristics in stocks. Our product is a trailblazer, and we sought to reflect its uniqueness through an avant-garde commercial. The #RideTheMomentum campaign not only captures our dedication to providing investors with cutting-edge strategies but also delivers a visual spectacle that leaves a lasting impression.”

