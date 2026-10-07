The Bengaluru Traffic Police have restricted movement on Race Course Road and nearby stretches due to ongoing maintenance work, issuing four alternative routes to manage congestion around the blocked sections.

The Race Course Road is a vital arterial stretch in central Bengaluru, passing through key neighbourhoods such as Gandhi Nagar and Madhava Nagar while offering direct connectivity to Seshadripuram, Palace Road, and the Majestic transit hub. The corridor also houses major administrative hubs like Khanija Bhavan and prominent landmarks, including the Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel.

Why is the road shut?

The movement restriction is expected for the next 60 days due to white-topping and civic infrastructure work. According to an IE report citing the traffic police, the white-topping work was started on October 5 on Race Course Road from Maurya Junction to Hare Krishna Road. In addition, the report stated that the civic body is also carrying out work on a new stormwater drain, sewage line, and utility infrastructure along the stretch

Which routes are restricted?

The restriction prohibits all vehicle movement from Shivananda Junction to Maurya Junction. The route from Trilight Junction on Race Course Road towards Maurya Junction is another stretch that should be avoided by commuters.

What alternate routes can commuters take?

• Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses, private buses, and heavy goods vehicles (HGV) travelling towards K R Market on Sankey Road will proceed straight from Windsor Manor towards the L R D E Junction, take a right turn at L R D E Junction, and proceed via Basaveshwara Junction.

• All types of vehicles, including BMTC buses, private buses, and HGV vehicles, travelling towards Majestic on Sankey Road will proceed via Kumara Krupa Road to reach Shivananda Circle, take a right turn, then take a left turn onto S C Road, and proceed towards Majestic.

• Vehicles travelling from Old J D S Junction towards Trilight Junction may take the road on the left side at Old J D S Junction towards Trilight Junction, take a left turn at Raceview Junction, and proceed via Kumara Krupa Road towards Shivananda Junction.

• All types of vehicles travelling from Trilight Junction towards Maurya Junction may proceed straight over the Shivananda Flyover from Trilight Junction, reach S C Road via Nehru Circle, and proceed towards Majestic.