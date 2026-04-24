In a major relief for commuters, Google Maps has finally begun displaying the newly opened Vadodara–Godhra section of the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway. The update is expected to improve navigation accuracy for travellers who were earlier forced to rely on outdated routes despite the stretch being operational.

The move comes after multiple reports of confusion among motorists, as digital maps continued to show older highways even after new expressway sections opened. Similar glitches had earlier been observed on newly inaugurated expressway stretches, leading to inconvenience and longer travel times for users.

New Expressway stretch now visible on maps

The Vadodara–Godhra section, which recently opened on a trial basis, is a key part of the larger Delhi–Mumbai Expressway project. The stretch strengthens connectivity within Gujarat and forms an important link in the 1,350-km corridor connecting Delhi and Mumbai.

With the update, commuters can now access more accurate route suggestions, including faster travel options via the expressway. Earlier, many commuters had to manually navigate the route as mapping platforms failed to show the latest route changes.

Previous glitches caused confusion

Before the update, travellers reported that Google Maps continued to suggest older routes instead of the newly opened expressway section. This resulted in confusion, especially for long-distance drivers relying on navigation apps for real-time directions.

Authorities had acknowledged such issues in the past, noting that delays in updating digital maps can affect commuter experience. In some cases, travellers ended up taking longer routes due to outdated information, despite faster alternatives being available.

Boost for connectivity and travel efficiency

The inclusion of the Vadodara–Godhra stretch on Google Maps is expected to enhance travel efficiency by enabling users to take advantage of the high-speed corridor. The expressway is designed for faster, smoother travel and is expected to significantly cut travel time between key cities.

The Delhi–Mumbai Expressway, being developed in phases, aims to reduce travel time between the two major cities to around 12 hours once fully operational. As more sections open and are integrated into navigation systems, commuters are likely to benefit from improved route planning and reduced congestion on traditional highways.