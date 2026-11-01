The road infrastructure in Haryana is set for another upgrade, with the Centre approving Rs 340.78 crore for the construction of a 2.75-km-long, six-lane elevated corridor at Sohna Chowk in Nuh district. The proposed stretch will come up at the intersection of National Highway 919 (NH-919) and NH-248A, a key junction for traffic moving between Gurugram, Sohna and neighbouring areas.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari announced the approval in a post on X, stating that the elevated corridor would enable signal-free and uninterrupted traffic movement through Sohna.

📢Haryana🛣️ In Haryana, we have approved ₹340.78 crore for the construction of a 2.75 km-long, 6️⃣-lane elevated corridor at the intersection of NH-919 and NH-248A at Sohna Chowk in Nuh district. The continuous elevated corridor will segregate Gurugram–Nuh through traffic from local and cross traffic, ensuring signal-free and uninterrupted movement through Sohna. It will also strengthen connectivity with the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway (DME) and KMP Expressway. Considering rising traffic demand, rapid urbanisation and future growth, the project will significantly ease congestion, enhance road capacity and improve regional connectivity along NH-248A. #PragatiKaHighway #GatiShakti @PMOIndia @NayabSainiBJP @mlkhattar @Rao_InderjitS @KPGBJP @bjparchanagupta @BJP4Haryana — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) October 31, 2026

The project is aimed at separating Gurugram-Nuh through traffic from local and cross traffic at the busy intersection. This is expected to ease congestion, improve road capacity and reduce interruptions for commuters travelling along the two highways.

The corridor will also strengthen connectivity with the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (DME) and the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway, improving access to two important road networks in the region.

Why is the Sohna elevated corridor important?

The proposed project comes amid rising traffic demand and rapid urbanisation around Sohna. With movement increasing along the Gurugram-Nuh route, the intersection of NH-919 and NH-248A has emerged as an important point for regional traffic.

NH-919 connects Palwal with Rewari through Sohna and Dharuhera, while NH-248A runs from Gurugram towards the Rajasthan border through Sohna and Nuh. Traffic using these routes includes vehicles travelling between regional destinations as well as local commuters.

According to Gadkari, the new elevated structure will segregate through traffic from local and cross traffic, allowing vehicles to move through Sohna without being held up by traffic at the intersection.

The six-lane configuration is intended to accommodate rising traffic volumes and provide additional road capacity as the region expands.

Is this the same as the existing Sohna Elevated Corridor?

The newly approved project is separate from the existing Sohna Elevated Corridor on NH-248A, which is part of the Gurugram-Sohna highway connecting Rajiv Chowk in Gurugram with Sohna.

The existing six-lane highway was opened to traffic in July 2022 as part of a wider road infrastructure upgrade. It improved connectivity between Gurugram and Sohna by providing an elevated section along the route.

The latest approval concerns a different stretch: a 2.75-km elevated corridor at Sohna Chowk, where NH-919 and NH-248A intersect. Its stated objective is to address the traffic bottleneck at this junction by separating long-distance movement from local and cross traffic.