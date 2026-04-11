For commuters in Navi Mumbai, a long and often frustrating journey to the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) may soon be a thing of the past as the proposed Kharghar Coastal Road in Navi Mumbai will reduce travel time from about 45 minutes to just 10 minutes. As per the Indian Express Reports, this new road will make daily travel easier for residents and also help those heading to the airport. The road runs along the Panvel Creek and connects Kharghar with CBD Belapur and Nerul. This new route is expected to offer a faster and smoother option for people who travel regularly between these areas.

Direct connectivity to key routes: How Kharghar Coastal Road will benefit commuters?

The Kharghar Coastal Road will improve travel for daily commuters in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. According to reports from The Indian Express, this new road will establish a direct link to major routes such as the Sion–Panvel Expressway, which will allow commuters to reach the eastern suburbs in considerably less time than before.

For those travelling to offices, corporate parks, or residential areas in Kharghar, the road will simplify daily commutes and improve overall convenience. Importantly, everyday travel between Kharghar CBD, Belapur, and Nerul will become smoother and faster for commuters, which will make their journey smooth and hassle-free.

Navi Mumbai’s Kharghar Coastal Road- Project Details and Route

The Indian Express reports mention that the Kharghar Coastal Road is 9.678 km long. It is being developed at a cost of more than ₹1020 crore. The project will improve connectivity within Navi Mumbai and also provide better access to the Navi Mumbai International Airport.

The road is being built in two parts. One section will connect Kharghar to CBD Belapur. The second section will link CBD Belapur to Nerul Water Transport Jetty.

The reports further stated that the route starts from Jalmarg in Sector 16 of Kharghar. It passes near the housing scheme close to Kharghar station. It then moves towards Sector 15 in CBD Belapur and ends near DPS Nerul.