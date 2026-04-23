Commuters travelling back and forth from the Mumbai-Pune Expressway are advised to time their journey in advance as the expressway will observe partial closure for two days.

The Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway will be closed on April 23 and April 24 from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM (IST) for planned maintenance work. The route will observe a temporary 3-hour block as the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSDRC) over repair work on a bridge between Dongargaon and Kusgaon near Lonavala.

Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Closure time

In a social media post on X, MSDRC informed that traffic on Mumbai carriageway will be completely closed from 12:00 to 3:00 PM, and all the vehicles heading towards this route will be diverted to National Highway No. 48 through Kusgaon Toll Plaza towards Mumbai.

दिनांक २३ व २४ एप्रिल २०२६ रोजी दुपारी १२.00 ते ३.00 या वेळेत कुसगावजवळील पुलाच्या शटरिंग व रंगकामामुळे मुंबई व पुणे वाहिनीवरील वाहतूक पूर्णपणे बंद राहणार आहे. कृपया पर्यायी मार्गाचा वापर करून सहकार्य करावे.



On 23rd and 24th April 2026, traffic on the Mumbai and Pune… pic.twitter.com/fnj1LIiZrF — MSRDCofficial (@MSRDC_official) April 22, 2026

And, the next day, i.e. on Friday, April 24 traffic on the Pune carriageway will halt between 12:00 to 3:00 PM (IST), with the vehicles being diverted to NH-48 and Dehu Road-Kiwale from the Kusgaon toll plaza.

So in case you are travelling back and forth from Mumbai to Pune, time your journey accordingly.

Why is the expressway blocked?

The route is closed for carrying out the shuttering removal and painting work of a bridge near the Dongargaon-Kusgaon stretch. This is a routine, post-construction activity, involving temporary shuttering and applying of paint for protection.

Motorists are advised to use alternative travel routes and check with authorities for more precise information. In case of any emergencies, commuters can contact the MSRDC control room at 9822498224 or the highway police helpline at 9833498334.

Mumbai-Pune Expressway- Missing Link inauguration May 1

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway is nearing the inauguration of its missing link opening. This is a 13.3 km, 8-lane controlled bypass on the route which connects Khopoli to Kusagaon. As per media filings the project is 99% complete and will open on May 1, coinciding with Maharashtra Day.

As per some media reports, the route is already constructional for some light vehicles. Once fully operational the project is expected to make the transit via the expressway smoother and faster.

Readers are advised to check the MSRDC channels for absolute details pertaining to the project inauguration.