Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) tolling system in Delhi. The new system is installed at the Mundka-Bakkarwala stretch on the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II). It allows vehicles to pass through toll plazas without stopping, helping reduce long queues, fuel wastage and travel time. The move is part of the government’s larger plan to introduce automated toll collection systems across India.

How does the new toll system work?

Unlike normal toll plazas requiring vehicles to slow down or stop at toll gates, the MLFF system uses advanced cameras and digital tracking technologies to automatically collect toll charges while vehicles are moving at normal speeds. The technology is aimed at making highway travel smoother and more efficient.

The Mundka-Bakkarwala toll plaza is the second such barrier-less system in the country after the Choryasi toll plaza on the Surat-Bharuch section of NH-48 in Gujarat. Which became operational earlier this month. According to officials, more toll plazas across several states are expected to adopt this system by early 2027.

Relief for commuters in Delhi

The Urban Extension Road-II is an important corridor designed to reduce traffic congestion in Delhi by diverting vehicles away from the city. Officials believe the barrier-less tolling system will further improve travel on the route by reducing delays at toll plazas.

Daily commuters and commercial vehicle operators are expected to benefit the most, as uninterrupted movement can help save both fuel and travel time. The government also says the technology will reduce pollution caused by vehicles waiting at toll booths.

Nationwide rollout planned

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) plans to expand the MLFF system to several toll plazas across the country during the current financial year. According to an Economic Times report, 17 toll plazas in multiple states are expected to become barrier-less by September 2026, with many more planned in the next phase.

The government has also indicated that physical toll plazas may gradually disappear by the end of 2026 as India shifts towards a fully digital and seamless toll collection system.