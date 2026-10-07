Delhi Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory for the four-day India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026 in Delhi. The event is being held from October 7 to 10, between 09:00 AM and 10:00 PM, at IICC, Yashobhoomi, Sector-25, Dwarka. The advisory comes in anticipation of a large daily footfall of approximately 10,000 visitors. To prevent congestion, traffic authorities have advised commuters to avoid specific intersections during peak hours.

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Restricted routes and timings for commercial vehicles

Heavy and commercial vehicles will not be allowed on Kapashera Tunnel towards Dwarka/UER-II from 09:35 AM to 10:10 AM on October 8. Similarly, route of Dhool Siras towards Kapashera Tunnel will be closed from 11:00 AM to 11:40 AM for the same type of vehicles.

What is the advisory for General Commuters

The General public should avoid Bharthal Chowk and Dhool Siras Chowk during the event period wherever possible. In addition, people should plan their travel in advance and should find alternate routes if were travelling through the affected routes. Individuals should have sufficient additional travel time and avoid unnecessary stoppages on roads leading towards Yashobhoomi.

Visitors attending the event are advised to follow designated parking arrangements and traffic directions at the venue. Follow the directions of Delhi Traffic Police personnel deployed at major intersections and strategic locations. Traffic arrangements may be modified depending upon the prevailing traffic situation.

The advisory concluded by appealing to the public to cooperate with Delhi Traffic Police and plan their journeys accordingly for smooth regulation of traffic.

PM Modi to inaugurate IMC 2026

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 10th edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) on 8 October 2026 at around 10 AM at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi. He will also address the gathering on the occasion. Organised jointly by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), the event will be held from 7 to 10 October. The theme of IMC 2026 is “Scale Without Boundaries”, reflecting India’s growing capabilities in digital innovation, next-generation connectivity and technology-led growth.