Two new Foot Over Bridges (FOBs) are coming up on the Delhi-Saharanpur-Dehradun Expressway (NH-709B) in East Delhi to improve pedestrian safety and provide safer crossings along the busy corridor.

Minister of State for Corporate Affairs and Road Transport and Highways Harsh Malhotra laid the foundation stones for the two FOBs at Geeta Colony/Gandhi Nagar at Km 5+100 and Ramesh Park, Laxmi Nagar at Km 2+800.

The event was attended by Gandhi Nagar MLA and Trans Yamuna Development Board Chairman Arvinder Singh Lovely, Laxmi Nagar MLA and Delhi Legislative Assembly Chief Whip Abhay Verma, Krishna Nagar MLA Anil Goyal, local councillors and residents.

FOBs to have lifts for easier pedestrian access

The new facilities will provide dedicated pedestrian crossings and are expected to reduce direct interaction between pedestrians and vehicles on the expressway. Both FOBs will have lifts, making them more accessible for senior citizens, students, workers and people with mobility challenges.

The Delhi section of the expressway passes through densely populated areas and serves residential, commercial and local traffic. The addition of dedicated pedestrian infrastructure is therefore aimed at making crossings safer while allowing vehicular traffic to move without interruption.

The Minister said that the initiative reflects the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for modern, citizen-centric infrastructure that directly improves ease of living and safer mobility. He said that under his leadership and the guidance of Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari, India has witnessed rapid development of modern expressways, high-capacity road corridors and public safety initiatives.

Another FOB has also been approved near Bhajanpura, Garhi Mendu, at Km 10+800. The combined cost of the three FOBs is estimated at Rs 12.8 crore.

Parking, beautification and solar power plans

Work on parking facilities beneath the elevated section of the Delhi stretch of the Delhi-Saharanpur-Dehradun Expressway has also started. A broader beautification plan for the Delhi section of NH-709B, Phase-I, is currently under implementation.

The space below the elevated corridor is being planned for better parking management and public facilities, including EV charging points and toilets. The measures are also aimed at supporting traffic management and improving the overall appearance of the corridor.

Solar panels are also being installed along the elevated portion of the Delhi section. The project is expected to support renewable energy use for highway-related requirements and reduce reliance on conventional power sources.

Shri Harsh Malhotra stated that the initiative marks an important step towards enhancing pedestrian safety and improving everyday mobility for residents of East Delhi. He said that the Delhi section of the Expressway passes through densely populated areas and connects major residential, commercial and local movement corridors, making safe pedestrian infrastructure particularly important.

The combined infrastructure measures, covering pedestrian crossings, parking, public amenities and renewable energy, are aimed at addressing day-to-day mobility and infrastructure requirements along the East Delhi section of the expressway.