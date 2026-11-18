Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday approved road infrastructure projects worth Rs 1,123.56 crore along the Delhi-Agra corridor. Separately, a road development project worth Rs 359.63 crore has been cleared for West Delhi.

The Delhi-Agra corridor project will involve building three road over bridges (ROBs), four flyovers and four vehicle underpasses (VUPs) across Haryana’s Faridabad and Palwal districts and Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura and Agra districts.

In a post on X, Gadkari said the project would cover sections of National Highways 44 and 19. The corridor carries around 68,000 passenger car units (PCUs) every day, including freight, industrial, commuter and tourist traffic.

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📢 हरियाणा और उत्तर प्रदेश 🛣️



हरियाणा के फरीदाबाद और पलवल जिलों तथा उत्तर प्रदेश के मथुरा और आगरा जिलों में, राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग-44 और राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग-19 के दिल्ली-आगरा खंड पर रोड ओवर ब्रिज (ROB), फ्लाईओवर और व्हीकल अंडरपास (VUP) के निर्माण के लिए ₹1,123.56 करोड़ रुपए की लागत… — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) November 17, 2026

Delhi-Agra corridor to get ROBs, flyovers and underpasses



Gadkari said the three ROBs would remove delays caused by railway crossings and address congestion and safety issues at existing bridges and at-grade intersections.

The project will also include grade-separated infrastructure such as flyovers and vehicle underpasses, along with service roads. These measures are expected to separate local traffic from vehicles travelling through the corridor, reduce points of conflict and improve road safety.

West Delhi to get Rs 359.63 crore road project



Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta thanked Gadkari for approving a separate road infrastructure project worth Rs 359.63 crore in West Delhi.

In a post on X, Gupta said the project would cover a 12.4-km stretch between Industry Nagar Metro Station and Tikri Border. It is expected to improve connectivity in areas such as Peeragarhi, Nangloi Chowk, Mundka and Ghevra Chowk, while easing travel between Delhi and Bahadurgarh.

The proposed works include a concrete road, upgraded service roads and improvements to junctions. According to Gupta, the project aims to ease congestion, improve road safety and support trade between Delhi and Haryana.