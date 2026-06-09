The Zojila Tunnel project crossed a major milestone on Tuesday after engineers blasted through the final 2.5 metres of rock, linking both ends of the strategic tunnel beneath the Himalayas. The breakthrough brings India closer to year-round road connectivity between the Kashmir Valley and Ladakh while reducing travel time across the route from up to 90 minutes to just 15 minutes.

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The achievement marks a significant step for one of India’s most challenging infrastructure projects. Once operational, the tunnel will bypass the snow-bound Zojila Pass, which often remains closed during winter, disrupting civilian movement and supply chains.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari triggered the breakthrough blast remotely near the eastern portal at Minimarg in Ladakh. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah were present during the event.

Officials said the breakthrough was achieved six months ahead of schedule, bringing the long-pending goal of all-weather connectivity between Kashmir and Ladakh closer to completion.

“Breakthrough in the 2.5 metre distance in the tunnel has been successfully achieved,” an official said.

Tunnel excavation complete, finishing works remain

The National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) said nearly 85 per cent of the overall project has already been completed. With excavation now finished, attention will shift to civil construction and interior works.

Authority Engineer Yousef Es’haghpour Rahimabadi said civil works are expected to continue for another seven to eight months. Electrical and systems installation will follow before the tunnel is opened to traffic.

Officials currently expect the tunnel to become operational by February 2028.

The project is being executed by Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL), which used the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM) to navigate the region’s difficult geological conditions and high-altitude terrain.

Project Snapshot Details Tunnel Length 13.153 km Height Above Sea Level 11,578 ft Width 9.5 m Height 7.57 m Expected Opening February 2028 Work Completed About 85%

Strategic route to transform civilian and military mobility

The tunnel connects Baltal in Ganderbal district with Minimarg in Ladakh’s Drass region. It forms part of a 31-km project that includes approach roads and bridges between Sonmarg and Minimarg.

The tunnel itself is designed as a horseshoe-shaped, single-tube, two-lane road tunnel. It will serve as the world’s longest single-tube bi-directional road tunnel once completed.

The Srinagar-Leh highway is one of India’s most important mountain transport corridors. Heavy snowfall frequently shuts the Zojila Pass for nearly three months every year, isolating Ladakh from the Kashmir Valley.

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Officials believe the project will significantly improve connectivity, logistics and emergency access throughout the year.

Key expected benefits include:

Travel time reduced from up to 90 minutes to 15 minutes

Year-round road connectivity between Kashmir and Ladakh

Faster movement of goods and essential supplies

Improved military logistics in border regions

Reduced disruption during winter snowfall

With excavation now complete, the Zojila Tunnel has entered its final construction phase, bringing one of India’s most ambitious mountain infrastructure projects closer to reality.